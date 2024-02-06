Today in History: Nov. 27

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 27, the 332nd day of 2024. There are 34 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor and gay rights activist Harvey Milk were fatally shot inside City Hall by former Supervisor Dan White.

Also on this date:

In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.