All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryNovember 25, 2024

Today in History: Nov. 25

On Nov. 25, 1963, JFK was laid to rest in Arlington. Also, the last British troops left NYC in 1783, the USS Enterprise was commissioned in 1961, and Fidel Castro died in 2016.

Three-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father's casket in Washington on Nov. 25, 1963, three days after the president was assassinated in Dallas. Widow Jacqueline Kennedy, center, and daughter Caroline Kennedy are accompanied by the late president's brothers Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, and Attorney General Robert Kennedy.
Three-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr. salutes his father's casket in Washington on Nov. 25, 1963, three days after the president was assassinated in Dallas. Widow Jacqueline Kennedy, center, and daughter Caroline Kennedy are accompanied by the late president's brothers Sen. Edward Kennedy, left, and Attorney General Robert Kennedy. AP Photo

Today is Monday, Nov. 25, the 330th day of 2024. There are 36 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 25, 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery after a funeral procession through Washington; an estimated 1 million people lined the procession route.

Also on this date:

In 1783, following the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the last remaining British troops in the United States were evacuated from New York City.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1961, the USS Enterprise was commissioned; it was the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and remains the longest naval vessel ever built, at 1,123 feet (342 meters).

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

In 2001, as the war in Afghanistan entered its eighth week, CIA officer Johnny “Mike” Spann was killed during a prison uprising in Mazar-e-Sharif, becoming America’s first combat casualty of the conflict.

In 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to a victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.

Today’s Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 84. Actor John Larroquette is 77. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 69. Musician Amy Grant is 64. Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter is 59. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 56. Actor Jill Hennessy is 56. Actor Christina Applegate is 53. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 48. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 43. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 43. Soccer manager and former player Xabi Alonso is 43. Actor Stephanie Hsu is 34.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryNov. 24
Out of the past: Nov. 25
HistoryNov. 24
Today in History: Nov. 24
HistoryNov. 23
Where the Road Leads: Missouri’s monumental lieutenant gover...
HistoryNov. 23
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 24-30

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Today in History: Nov. 23
HistoryNov. 23
Today in History: Nov. 23
Captured on Film: Art on display
HistoryNov. 23
Captured on Film: Art on display
From the Morgue: The skillful hands of Ted Suedekum
HistoryNov. 23
From the Morgue: The skillful hands of Ted Suedekum
Out of the past: Nov. 23
HistoryNov. 22
Out of the past: Nov. 23
Today in History: Nov. 22
HistoryNov. 22
Today in History: Nov. 22
Out of the past: Nov. 22
HistoryNov. 22
Out of the past: Nov. 22
Today in History: Nov. 21
HistoryNov. 21
Today in History: Nov. 21
Out of the past: Nov. 21
HistoryNov. 21
Out of the past: Nov. 21
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy