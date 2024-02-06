Today in History: Nov. 25

Today is Monday, Nov. 25, the 330th day of 2024. There are 36 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 25, 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery after a funeral procession through Washington; an estimated 1 million people lined the procession route.

Also on this date:

In 1783, following the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the last remaining British troops in the United States were evacuated from New York City.