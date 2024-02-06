Today in History: Nov. 23

Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2024. There are 38 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 23, 1984, Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie completed one of the most famous passes in college football history, connecting with Gerald Phelan for a 48-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock as Boston College defeated the Miami Hurricanes 47-45.

Also on this date:

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the United Nations Security Council.