Today in History: Nov. 21

Today is Thursday, Nov. 21, the 326th day of 2024. There are 40 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 21, 1980, 85 people died, most because of smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also on this date:

In 1920, on “Bloody Sunday,” the Irish Republican Army killed 14 suspected British intelligence officers in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.

In 1964, New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, at the time the longest suspension bridge in the world, was opened to traffic.