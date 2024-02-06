Today in History: Nov. 18

Today is Monday, Nov. 18, the 323rd day of 2024. There are 43 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.

Also on this date:

In 1928, “Steamboat Willie,” the first cartoon with synchronized sound as well as the first release of the character Mickey Mouse, debuted on screen at the Colony Theater in New York.

In 1987, an underground fire broke out in the King’s Cross St Pancras subway station in London, causing 31 deaths.