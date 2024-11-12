All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryNovember 12, 2024

Today in History: Nov. 12

On Nov. 12, Ellis Island closed in 1954, Stalin solidified power in 1927, and the Bay Bridge opened in 1936. Notable events include the Bhola cyclone in 1970 and Britney Spears' conservatorship ending in 2021.

This photo shows Ellis Island Detention Station in New York Harbor as news photographers return to Manhattan after a visit to the island on June 13, 1947. The U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service permitted photographs to be taken on the Island, but no close-ups of individuals and detainees.
This photo shows Ellis Island Detention Station in New York Harbor as news photographers return to Manhattan after a visit to the island on June 13, 1947. The U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service permitted photographs to be taken on the Island, but no close-ups of individuals and detainees. AP Photo

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 12, the 317th day of 2024. There are 49 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 12, 1954, Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station and detention center. More than 12 million immigrants arrived in the United States via Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

Also on this date:

In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.

In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., and gave the green light to traffic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.

In 1970, the Bhola cyclone struck East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. The deadliest tropical cyclone on record claimed the lives of an estimated 300,000-500,000 people.

In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, en route to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.

In 2019, Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet (1.87 meters) above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

In 2021, a judge in Los Angeles ended the conservatorship that had controlled the life and money of pop star Britney Spears for nearly 14 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 81. Rock musician Booker T. Jones is 80. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 80. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 79. Author Tracy Kidder is 79. Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island is 75. Actor Megan Mullally is 66. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comăneci is 63. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jason Lezak is 49. Golfer Lucas Glover is 45. Actor Ryan Gosling is 44. Actor Anne Hathaway is 42. Golfer Jason Day is 37. NBA point guard Russell Westbrook is 36.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryNov. 11
Out of the past: Nov. 12
HistoryNov. 11
Today in History: Nov. 11
HistoryNov. 10
Out of the past: Nov. 11
HistoryNov. 10
Out of the past: Nov. 10

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Today in History: Nov. 10
HistoryNov. 10
Today in History: Nov. 10
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 10-16
HistoryNov. 9
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 10-16
Out of the past: Nov. 9
HistoryNov. 9
Out of the past: Nov. 9
Captured on Film: Electing a president in 1960
HistoryNov. 9
Captured on Film: Electing a president in 1960
From the Morgue: Child in iron lung transported to St. Louis
HistoryNov. 9
From the Morgue: Child in iron lung transported to St. Louis
Louis Lorimier Jr. – Life as a trader
HistoryNov. 9
Louis Lorimier Jr. – Life as a trader
Today in History: Nov. 8
HistoryNov. 8
Today in History: Nov. 8
Out of the past: Nov. 8
HistoryNov. 8
Out of the past: Nov. 8
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy