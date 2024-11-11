All sections
HistoryNovember 11, 2024

Today in History: Nov. 11

On Nov. 11, 1918, WWI ended with the signing of an armistice. Other notable events include the signing of the Mayflower Compact in 1620 and the launch of Gemini 12 in 1966.

U.S. President Woodrow Wilson reads the terms of the German Armistice to Congress in joint session and announces the end of World War I in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 1918. The peace plans proposals are outlined in the 'fourteen points.'
U.S. President Woodrow Wilson reads the terms of the German Armistice to Congress in joint session and announces the end of World War I in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 11, 1918. The peace plans proposals are outlined in the 'fourteen points.' AP Photo

Today is Monday, Nov. 11, the 316th day of 2024. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.

Today in history:

On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice aboard a railroad car in the Forest of Compiègne in northern France.

Also on this date:

In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed the Mayflower Compact, calling for a “civil body politick, for our better ordering and preservation.”

In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1938, Irish-born cook Mary Mallon, who’d gained notoriety as the disease-carrying “Typhoid Mary” blamed for the deaths of three people, died on North Brother Island in New York’s East River at age 69 after 23 years of mandatory quarantine.

In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final crewed flight of NASA’s Gemini program.

In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who went on to win confirmation.

In 2020, Georgia’s secretary of state announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full hand tally of ballots because the margin was so tight; President-elect Joe Biden led President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. (The audit would affirm Biden’s win.)

Today’s Birthdays: Music producer Mutt Lange is 76. Actor Stanley Tucci is 64. Actor Demi Moore is 62. Actor Calista Flockhart is 60. TV personality Carson Kressley is 55. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 50. Musician Jon Batiste is 38. Actor Tye Sheridan is 28.

Today in History
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

