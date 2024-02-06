All sections
HistoryMarch 21, 2025

Today in History: March 21

On March 21, 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led a historic civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. Also on this date: the Moondog Coronation Ball in 1952, Alcatraz closed in 1963, and Namibia gained independence in 1990.

Some of the 27 prisoners removed from Alcatraz Prison are shown just before boarding the launch that brought them to the mainland for removal to other prisons, March 21, 1963. The removal of the last prisoners closed "The Rock" as a federal prison for the nation's toughest criminals. Alcatraz, located in San Francisco Bay, was a federal penitentiary for 29 years and a prison for more than a century. Prisoners are all handcuffed and wear leg irons.
AP Photo/Robert W. Klein

Today is Friday, March 21, the 80th day of 2025. There are 285 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began their third attempt to march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama — this time under the escort of U.S. Army and National Guard troops assigned by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Also on this date:

In 1952, the Moondog Coronation Ball, considered the first rock and roll concert, took place at Cleveland Arena.

In 1963, the United States closed Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary; over 1,500 inmates had been jailed at the island prison off the coast of San Francisco, California over its three decades of use.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Summer Olympic games in Moscow because of the Soviet Union’s failure to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

In 1990, Namibia became an independent nation as the former colony marked the end of 75 years of South African rule.

In 2012, meting out unprecedented punishment for a bounty system that targeted key opposing players, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay for the coming season and indefinitely banned the team’s former defensive coordinator; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Saints $500,000 and took away two draft picks.

In 2019, President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights — the first country to do so — in a major shift in American policy.

In 2022, a China Eastern Boeing 737 aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in a mountainous area of southern China, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country’s worst air disaster in decades. (All 123 passengers and nine crew members would later be confirmed dead.)

Today’s Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Flores is 88. Actor Timothy Dalton is 79. Actor Gary Oldman is 67. Actor Matthew Broderick is 63. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 63. Former soccer player Ronaldinho is 45. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green is 40. Actor Scott Eastwood is 39. Tennis player Karolína Plíšková is 33. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown is 31. Actor Jace Norman is 25. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 21.

Today in History
