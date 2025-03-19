Today in History: March 19

Today is Wednesday, March 19, the 78th day of 2025. There are 287 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 19, 2003, in a televised address, President George W. Bush announced that coalition forces had begun an invasion of Iraq. (Bush would declare victory just over five weeks later in his “Mission Accomplished” speech.)

Also on this date:

In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure that made the state the first to legalize gambling.

In 1945, during World War II, more than 800 service members were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin near Japan.