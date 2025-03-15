Today in History: March 15

Today is Saturday, March 15, the 74th day of 2025. There are 291 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 15, 44 B.C., on the “ides of March,” Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by Roman senators, including Brutus and Cassius, who feared Caesar was working to establish a monarchy.

Also on this date:

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.