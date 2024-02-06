All sections
HistoryMarch 13, 2025

Today in History: March 13

On March 13, 2013, Jorge Bergoglio became Pope Francis, marking the first non-European pontiff since 741. Notable events include the discovery of Uranus in 1781 and the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship.
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship.AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File

Today is Thursday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2025. There are 293 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 13, 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the papal name Francis. He was the first pontiff from the Americas, and the first from outside Europe since Pope Gregory III’s death in the year 741.

Also on this date:

In 1781, the seventh planet of the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by astronomer William Herschel.

In 1925, the Tennessee General Assembly approved the Butler Act, which prohibited public schools from teaching of the theory of evolution. (Gov. Austin Peay signed the measure on March 21; the bill was challenged in court later that year in the famous Scopes Monkey Trial. Tennessee ultimately repealed the law in 1967.)

In 1946, U.S. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself to save fellow soldiers from a grenade explosion in Seravezza, Italy; he was the only Japanese American service member so recognized in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

In 1954, the pivotal Battle of Dien Bien Phu began during the First Indochina War as Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, who were defeated nearly two months later.

In 1996, a gunman entered an elementary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened fire, killing 16 children and one teacher before killing himself; it remains the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

In 2020, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched raid by plainclothes narcotics detectives searching for a suspected drug dealer; no drugs were found, and the “no-knock” warrant used to enter by force was later found to be based on false information.

Today’s Birthdays: Songwriter Mike Stoller is 92. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 86. Actor William H. Macy is 75. Actor Dana Delany is 69. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 68. Bassist Adam Clayton (U2) is 65. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 63. Actor Annabeth Gish is 54. Rapper-actor Common is 53. Actor Emile Hirsch is 40. Olympic skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is 30. Rapper Jack Harlow is 27. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 21.

Today in History
