Today in History: March 12

Today is Wednesday, March 12, the 71st day of 2025. There are 294 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 12, 1930, Mohandas Gandhi began his 24-day, 240 mile (387 kilometer) “Salt March” to the Indian village of Dandi (then called Navsari) as an act of non-violent civil disobedience to protest the salt tax levied by colonial Britain.

Also on this date:

In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

In 1928, the St. Francis Dam north of Los Angeles, California failed, sending over 12 billion gallons of water into San Francisquito Canyon and killing over 400 people.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his “fireside chats,” a series of evening radio broadcasts to the American public.