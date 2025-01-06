Today in History: Jan. 6

Today is Monday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2025. There are 359 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. Congress reconvened hours later on Jan. 6 to finish certifying the election result.

Also on this date:

In 1919, former President Theodore Roosevelt died in Oyster Bay, New York, at age 60.