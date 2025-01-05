Today in History: Jan. 5

Today is Sunday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2025. There are 360 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 5, 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge; the bridge was completed in May 1937.

Also on this date:

In 1896, an Austrian newspaper reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen (RENT’-gun) of a new type of radiation that came to be called “X-rays.”