Today in History: Jan. 30

Today is Thursday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2025. There are 335 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist.

Also on this date:

In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was named chancellor of Germany.