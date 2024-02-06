Today in History: Jan. 28

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2025. There are 337 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, killing all seven crew members including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

Also on this date:

In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died at age 55; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.

In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published, anonymously, in London.