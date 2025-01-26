All sections
January 26, 2025

Today in History: Jan. 26

On Jan. 26, pivotal events unfolded: Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash in 2020, the Eiffel Tower's construction began in 1887, and India's Constitution took effect in 1950, among others.

President Bill Clinton angrily shakes his finger as he denies any improper behavior with an intern during a child care event Monday, Jan. 26, 1998, in the White House Roosevelt Room. "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," Clinton said. "I never told anybody to lie."
President Bill Clinton angrily shakes his finger as he denies any improper behavior with an intern during a child care event Monday, Jan. 26, 1998, in the White House Roosevelt Room. "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," Clinton said. "I never told anybody to lie." AP Photo/Greg Gibson

Today is Sunday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2025. There are 339 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.

Also on this date:

In 1887, groundbreaking began for the construction of the Eiffel Tower; the tower would be completed just over two years later.

In 1905, the Cullinan Diamond, at 3,106 carats (621.2 g) the largest diamond ever found, was discovered in South Africa.

In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the act establishing Rocky Mountain National Park.

In 1950, the Constitution of India took effect, making the country the world’s largest democratic republic.

In 1993, Václav Havel was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

In 2023, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others in a large-scale raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades.

Today’s birthdays: Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 96. Activist Angela Davis is 81. Actor David Strathairn is 76. Football Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood is 75. Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 72. Singer Anita Baker is 67. Actor-comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 64. Musician Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 62. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 55. Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter is 48. Actor Joseph Quinn is 31.

