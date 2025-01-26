Today in History: Jan. 26

Today is Sunday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2025. There are 339 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.

Also on this date:

In 1887, groundbreaking began for the construction of the Eiffel Tower; the tower would be completed just over two years later.

In 1905, the Cullinan Diamond, at 3,106 carats (621.2 g) the largest diamond ever found, was discovered in South Africa.