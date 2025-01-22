Today in History: Jan. 23

Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2025. There are 342 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 23, 1870, approximately 200 Piegan Blackfoot tribe members, mostly women, children and older adults, were slain by U.S. Army troops in Montana in what became known as the Marias Massacre.

Also on this date:

In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang was formally acclaimed Hongwu Emperor, following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.

In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.