Today in History: Jan. 21

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2025. There are 344 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 21, 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the 2019 novel coronavirus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle.

Also on this date:

In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed by guillotine.

In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.