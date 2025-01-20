Today in History: Jan. 20

Today is Monday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2025. There are 345 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 20, 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.

Also on this date:

In 1841, the island of Hong Kong was ceded by China to Great Britain. It returned to Chinese control in July 1997.

In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death. The king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.