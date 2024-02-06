All sections
HistoryJanuary 2, 2025

Today in History: Jan. 2

On Jan. 2, 2016, the Bundy brothers led a 41-day standoff at Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Also on this day: Manila fell to Japan in 1942, and Luna 1 launched in 1959.

Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

Today is Thursday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2025. There are 363 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 2, 2016, a heavily armed group led by brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy seized the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, beginning a 41-day standoff to protest the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires on public land and to demand the federal government turn over public lands to local control.

Also on this date:

In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1959, the Soviet spacecraft Luna 1 launched, becoming the first spacecraft to escape Earth’s gravity.

In 1971, 66 people were killed in a pileup of spectators leaving a soccer match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)

In 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, requiring life-saving treatment on the field. The game was cancelled; Hamlin would recover fully and return to play the following season.

Today’s Birthdays: Filmmaker Todd Haynes is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martínez is 62. Actor-singer Tia Carrere is 58. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 57. Model Christy Turlington is 56. Actor Taye Diggs is 54. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 54. Actor-comedian Dax Shepard is 50. Singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 32.

Story Tags
Today in History
