Today in History: Jan. 15

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2025. There are 350 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed an Airbus A320 safely in the Hudson River after striking a flock of birds that disabled both engines shortly after takeoff; all 155 people aboard survived.

Also on this date:

In 1559, Elizabeth I was crowned queen of England and Ireland in Westminster Abbey.

In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons (8.7 million liters) of molasses burst, flooding the city’s North End and killing 21 people.