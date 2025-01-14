All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryJanuary 14, 2025

Today in History: Jan. 14

On January 14, 2013, Lance Armstrong confessed to doping on Oprah, ending years of denial. This day also marks the U.S. ratifying the Treaty of Paris in 1784, and the 1943 Casablanca Conference.

Allied wartime leaders of three nations meet in Casablanca, Morocco, in January 1943 for a conference on the conduct of the war. From left to right: General Henri Honore Giraud, High Commissioner of French North Africa; American President Franklin D. Roosevelt; General Charles De Gaulle, leader of the Free French, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
Allied wartime leaders of three nations meet in Casablanca, Morocco, in January 1943 for a conference on the conduct of the war. From left to right: General Henri Honore Giraud, High Commissioner of French North Africa; American President Franklin D. Roosevelt; General Charles De Gaulle, leader of the Free French, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. AP Photo

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2025. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 14, 2013, cyclist Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven consecutive times.

Also on this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April.

In 1943, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French Gen. Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as host.

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!” — a view he later repudiated.

In 1967, the “Summer of Love” unofficially began with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk signed the Trilateral Statement, an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

In 2006, Eminem re-married Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

Today’s birthdays: Drag racer Don “Big Daddy” Garlits is 93. Actor Faye Dunaway is 84. Actor Holland Taylor is 82. Guitarist-producer T-Bone Burnett is 77. Filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan is 76. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is 62. Actor Emily Watson is 58. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 57. Actor Jason Bateman is 56. Rock musician Dave Grohl is 56. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 43. Actor Grant Gustin is 35.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryJan. 13
Out of the past: Jan. 14
HistoryJan. 13
Today in History: Jan. 13
HistoryJan. 12
Out of the past: Jan. 13
HistoryJan. 12
Today in History: Jan. 12

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Jan. 12
HistoryJan. 12
Out of the past: Jan. 12
Today in History: Jan. 11
HistoryJan. 11
Today in History: Jan. 11
From the Morgue: Southeast Missouri man becomes governor
HistoryJan. 11
From the Morgue: Southeast Missouri man becomes governor
Southeast Missouri Roots & Branches: Hints for effective writing for family histories
HistoryJan. 11
Southeast Missouri Roots & Branches: Hints for effective writing for family histories
World/nation trivia: The week of Jan. 12-18
HistoryJan. 11
World/nation trivia: The week of Jan. 12-18
Out of the past: Jan. 11
HistoryJan. 10
Out of the past: Jan. 11
Today in History: Jan. 10
HistoryJan. 10
Today in History: Jan. 10
Out of the past: Jan. 10
HistoryJan. 9
Out of the past: Jan. 10
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy