Today in History: Jan. 11

Today is Saturday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2025. There are 354 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt leveraged the Antiquities Act of 1906 to proclaim the Grand Canyon as a national monument; it would become a national park in 1919.

Also on this date:

In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to declare its secession from the Union.