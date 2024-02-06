All sections
January 10, 2025

Today in History: Jan. 10

On Jan. 10, 1982, Dwight Clark's iconic touchdown catch secured the 49ers' NFC Championship win. Also, Thomas Paine's "Common Sense" was published in 1776, and the League of Nations was established in 1920.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana stands next to a statue of wide receiver Dwight Clark commemorating "The Catch," which was unveiled along with a statue of himself, before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Clark caught a touchdown pass, known as "The Catch," from Montana in the NFC Championship game to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 10, 1982.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana stands next to a statue of wide receiver Dwight Clark commemorating "The Catch," which was unveiled along with a statue of himself, before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Clark caught a touchdown pass, known as "The Catch," from Montana in the NFC Championship game to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 10, 1982. AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Today is Friday, Jan. 10, the tenth day of 2025. There are 355 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 10, 1982, San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark caught a touchdown pass from Joe Montana with 58 seconds left in the NFC Championship Game; one of the most famous plays in NFL history, “The Catch” led the 49ers to a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and a berth in Super Bowl XVI, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their first Super Bowl victory.

Also on this date:

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people.

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union prior to the Civil War.

In 1863, the London Underground was born when the Metropolitan Railway, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.

Today’s birthdays: Jan. 10: Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bill Toomey is 86. Singer Rod Stewart is 80. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 77. Boxing Hall of Famer George Foreman is 76. Singer Pat Benatar is 72. Hall of Fame racing driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 72. Actor-comedian Jemaine Clement is 51. Businessman Jared Kushner is 44.

Today in History
