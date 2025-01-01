Today in History: Jan. 1

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first day of 2025. There are 364 days left in the year. This is New Year’s Day.

Today in history:

On Jan. 1, 1863, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation during the Civil War, declaring that all enslaved people in rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Also on this date:

In 1804, Haiti declared itself independent from France, becoming the world’s first Black-majority republic.