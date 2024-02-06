All sections
HistoryFebruary 3, 2025

Today in History: Feb. 3

On Feb. 3, 1959, rock legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson died in a plane crash, marking "the day the music died." Other historical events include the ratification of the 15th Amendment in 1870 and the first soft moon landing by Luna 9 in 1966.

A monument depicting musician Buddy Holly's glasses stands at the edge of a snowy field near the spot where the plane carrying Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The three performers died in a plane crash Feb. 3, 1959, after their final performance in Clear Lake.
A monument depicting musician Buddy Holly's glasses stands at the edge of a snowy field near the spot where the plane carrying Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The three performers died in a plane crash Feb. 3, 1959, after their final performance in Clear Lake. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2025. There are 331 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 3, 1959, which would become known as “the day the music died,” rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Also on this date:

In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting Black American men the right to vote, was ratified.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.

In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain (after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats).

In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; only some 230 of the 900 aboard survived.

In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.

In 1998, a U.S. Marine aircraft sliced through the cable of a ski gondola near Cavalese, Italy, causing the car to plunge hundreds of feet, killing all 20 people inside.

In 2002, the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl, defeating the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

In 2006, an Egyptian passenger ferry sank in the Red Sea during bad weather, killing more than 1,000 passengers.

Today’s birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 85. Actor Blythe Danner is 82. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 80. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 78. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 75. Actor Nathan Lane is 69. Actor Maura Tierney is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Vlade Divac is 57. Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen is 56. Actor Warwick Davis is 55. Actor Isla Fisher is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 48.

Today in History
