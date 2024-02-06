Today in History: Feb. 3

Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2025. There are 331 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 3, 1959, which would become known as “the day the music died,” rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Also on this date:

In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting Black American men the right to vote, was ratified.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.