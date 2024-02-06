All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
HistoryFebruary 2, 2025

Today in History: Feb. 2

February 2nd marks significant historical events: Chris Kyle's tragic death in 2013, the founding of Buenos Aires in 1536, and the end of the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943. Notable birthdays include Shakira and Christie Brinkley.

In this 1925 file photo, Gunnar Kaasen poses with his original dog team which he drove through a blinding blizzard to Nome, Alaska, to deliver an diphtheria serum to save the town from being wiped out by the disease in 1925.
In this 1925 file photo, Gunnar Kaasen poses with his original dog team which he drove through a blinding blizzard to Nome, Alaska, to deliver an diphtheria serum to save the town from being wiped out by the disease in 1925. AP Photo

Today is Sunday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2025. There are 332 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 2, 2013, former Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle was fatally shot along with a friend, Chad Littlefield, at a gun range west of Glen Rose, Texas; Eddie Ray Routh was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Also on this date:

In 1536, present-day Buenos Aires, Argentina, was founded by Pedro de Mendoza of Spain.

In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated as a city.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, officially ending the Mexican-American War.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought life-saving medication to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, traveling 674 miles (1,085 km) in just six days.

In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.

In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.

In 2014, Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, was found dead in his New York apartment from an accidental drug overdose.

In 2021, the Senate approved Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, making him the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post.

In 2022, four men were charged with being part of the drug distribution crew that supplied a deadly mix of narcotics to actor Michael K. Williams of “The Wire,” who had overdosed five months earlier.

Today’s birthdays: Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 83. Television executive Barry Diller is 83. TV chef Ina Garten is 77. Actor Brent Spiner is 76. Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper is 73. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 73. Model Christie Brinkley is 71. Singer Shakira is 48. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., is 43. Actor Gemma Arterton is 39. Actor Zosia Mamet is 37. Actor Paul Mescal is 29.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryFeb. 2
Out of the past: Feb. 2
HistoryFeb. 1
Captured on Film: Historic Main Street hotel razed in Febru...
HistoryFeb. 1
World/nation trivia: The week of Feb. 1-8
HistoryFeb. 1
From the Morgue: Arctic explorer lectures in Cape

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Where the Road Leads: A penitentiary, a bribe and Louis Houck
HistoryFeb. 1
Where the Road Leads: A penitentiary, a bribe and Louis Houck
Out of the past: Feb. 1
HistoryFeb. 1
Out of the past: Feb. 1
Today in History: Feb. 1
HistoryFeb. 1
Today in History: Feb. 1
Today in History: Jan. 31
HistoryJan. 31
Today in History: Jan. 31
Out of the past: Jan. 31
HistoryJan. 31
Out of the past: Jan. 31
Today in History: Jan. 30
HistoryJan. 30
Today in History: Jan. 30
Out of the past: Jan. 30
HistoryJan. 29
Out of the past: Jan. 30
Today in History: Jan. 29
HistoryJan. 29
Today in History: Jan. 29
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy