Today in History: Feb. 10

Today is Monday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2025. There are 324 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 10, 1962, on the Glienicke Bridge connecting West Berlin and East Germany, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.

Also on this date:

1736, the treaty ending the Seven Years’ War was signed in Paris, with France ceding its territory in Canada to Great Britain.