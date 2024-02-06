Today in History: Dec. 5

In 1952, the Great Smog of London descended on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.

In 1955, the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merged to form the AFL-CIO under its first president, George Meany.

In 1994, Republicans chose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades.

In 2009, a jury in Perugia, Italy, convicted American student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, of murdering Knox’s British roommate, Meredith Kercher, and sentenced them to long prison terms. (After a series of back-and-forth rulings, Knox and Sollecito were definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.)

In 2017, Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan resigned from Congress after a nearly 53-year career, becoming the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job amid the sexual misconduct allegations sweeping through the nation’s workplaces.

In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had asked the relevant House committee chairs to begin drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, saying his actions left them “no choice” but to act swiftly. (Trump would be impeached by the House on charges of obstruction and abuse of power, but the Senate voted to acquit in the first of two Trump impeachment trials.)

Today’s Birthdays: Author Calvin Trillin is 89. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 78. Musician Jim Messina is 77. Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 75. Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 67. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 59. Country singer Gary Allan is 57. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 56. Actor Paula Patton is 49. Singer-songwriter Keri Hilson is 42. Actor Frankie Muniz is 39.