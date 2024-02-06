All sections
HistoryDecember 31, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 31

On Dec. 31, 1879, Thomas Edison showcased his electric lights, marking a historic moment. Also notable: Times Square's first New Year's Eve in 1904, Roberto Clemente's tragic death in 1972, and more.

Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Roberto Clemente is seen, March 1967.
Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Roberto Clemente is seen, March 1967. AP Photo

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, the 366th and final day of 2024. This is New Year’s Eve.

Today in history:

On Dec. 31, 1879, Thomas Edison first demonstrated his electric incandescent lights for the public by illuminating some 100 bulbs in and around his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

Also on this date:

In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.

In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he had chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six others were killed when fire broke out aboard a plane that was taking the group to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas.

In 1995, the syndicated comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, came to an end after a 10-year run.

In 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin resigned, making Prime Minister Vladimir Putin acting president.

In 2019, the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that experts were investigating an outbreak of respiratory illness and that most of the victims had visited a seafood market in the city; the statement said 27 people had become ill with a strain of viral pneumonia, which would eventually be known as COVID-19.

In 2022, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who had become the first pontiff in 600 years to resign as pope, died at age 95.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 87. Rock musician Andy Summers (The Police) is 82. Actor Ben Kingsley is 81. Filmmaker Taylor Hackford is 80. Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg is 78. Actor Tim Matheson is 77. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 66. Actor Gong Li is 59. Author Nicholas Sparks is 59. Businessman Donald Trump Jr. is 47. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 45. Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Gabby Douglas is 29.

Today in History
