Today in History: Dec. 30

Today is Monday, Dec. 30, the 365th day of 2024. There is one day left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 30, 2006, former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein was executed by hanging after being convicted of crimes against humanity by the Iraqi High Tribunal.

Also on this date:

In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the United States Army arsenal in Charleston.