Today in History: Dec. 29

Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2024. There are two days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 29, 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as more than 250 Lakota people were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

Also on this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.