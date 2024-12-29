All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryDecember 29, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 29

On Dec. 29, historical events include the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, the 1170 murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket, and the 1940 "Second Great Fire of London." Notable birthdays feature Jon Voight and Jude Law.

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion about a note from the jury, during her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in New York.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion about a note from the jury, during her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, the 364th day of 2024. There are two days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 29, 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as more than 250 Lakota people were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

Also on this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

In 1978, during the Gator Bowl, Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman, who had intercepted an Ohio State pass. (Hayes was fired the next day.)

In 1989, dissident and playwright Vaclav Havel assumed the presidency of Czechoslovakia.

In 2021, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in New York of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein; the verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. (Maxwell would be sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jon Voight is 86. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 78. Actor Ted Danson is 77. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 65. Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski is 57. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 55. Actor Jude Law is 52. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 50. Actor Diego Luna is 45. Actor Jane Levy is 35.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryDec. 29
Out of the past: Dec. 29
HistoryDec. 28
Captured on Film: All-conference football honors, 1961
HistoryDec. 28
Dickey: Where the Road Leads: Field medicine through the age...
HistoryDec. 28
Out of the past: Dec. 28

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4
HistoryDec. 28
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Today in History: Dec. 28
HistoryDec. 28
Today in History: Dec. 28
From the Morgue: The Central Inn and the two Leos
HistoryDec. 27
From the Morgue: The Central Inn and the two Leos
Out of the past: Dec. 27
HistoryDec. 27
Out of the past: Dec. 27
Today in History: Dec. 27
HistoryDec. 27
Today in History: Dec. 27
Today in History: Dec. 26
HistoryDec. 26
Today in History: Dec. 26
Today in History: Dec. 25
HistoryDec. 25
Today in History: Dec. 25
Out of the past: Dec. 25
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy