All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryDecember 27, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 27

On Dec. 27, key historical events include the assassination of former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto in 2007, Charles Darwin's voyage aboard the HMS Beagle in 1831, and the opening of Radio City Music Hall in 1932.

Apollo 8 astronauts, from left, James Lovell, command module pilot; William Anders, lunar module pilot, and Frank Borman, commander, stand in front of mission simulator prior to training in exercise for their scheduled six-day lunar orbital mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Dec. 18, 1968. During Apollo 8's historic Christmas 1968 flight, the astronauts circled the moon 10 times, paving the way for the lunar landing seven months later.
Apollo 8 astronauts, from left, James Lovell, command module pilot; William Anders, lunar module pilot, and Frank Borman, commander, stand in front of mission simulator prior to training in exercise for their scheduled six-day lunar orbital mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Dec. 18, 1968. During Apollo 8's historic Christmas 1968 flight, the astronauts circled the moon 10 times, paving the way for the lunar landing seven months later. AP Photo/File

Today is Friday, Dec. 27, the 362nd day of 2024. There are four days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 27, 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a shooting and bomb attack that killed at least 20 people in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Also on this date:

In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

In 1904, James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1932, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall opened to the public.

In 1945, the International Monetary Fund was formally established as its first 29 member countries ratified its Articles of Agreement.

In 1968, the Apollo 8 capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific, completing the first crewed mission to orbit the moon.

In 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin, who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.

In 1985, American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied mountain gorillas in Africa for nearly 20 years, was found murdered in her cabin in Rwanda.

Today’s Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson is 83. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bill Self is 62. TV journalist Savannah Guthrie is 53. Actor Masi Oka is 50. Actor Aaron Stanford is 48. Actor Jay Ellis is 43. Olympic sprint gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is 38. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 36. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay) is 33. Actor Timothée Chalamet is 29. NFL quarterback Brock Purdy is 25.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryDec. 27
Out of the past: Dec. 27
HistoryDec. 26
Today in History: Dec. 26
HistoryDec. 25
Today in History: Dec. 25
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Today in History: Dec. 24
HistoryDec. 24
Today in History: Dec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 24
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 24
Today in History: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 23
Today in History: Dec. 23
Out of the past: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 23
Today in History: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Today in History: Dec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy