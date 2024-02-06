All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryDecember 26, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 26

On December 26, significant events include the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Jack Johnson's 1908 boxing victory, and Winston Churchill's 1941 address to the U.S. Congress. Notable deaths include Gerald Ford and Desmond Tutu.

World heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson is shown in this undated photo.
World heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson is shown in this undated photo. AP Photo

Today is Thursday, Dec. 26, the 361st day of 2024. There are five days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami with waves up to 100 feet (30 meters) high, killing an estimated 230,000 people.

Also on this date:

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first Black boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1966, Kwanzaa was first celebrated.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, a young woman in an irreversible vegetative state whose case led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the right to die, died at a Missouri hospital.

In 1991, the USSR was formally dissolved through a declaration by the Supreme Soviet.

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

In 2021, South African Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu died at 90; the retired archbishop had been an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBTQ rights.

Today’s Birthdays: “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 79. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 77. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 70. Humorist David Sedaris is 68. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 61. Actor-musician Jared Leto is 53. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 45. Actor Beth Behrs is 39. Actor Kit Harington is 38.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryDec. 25
Today in History: Dec. 25
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 25
HistoryDec. 24
Today in History: Dec. 24
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Today in History: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 23
Today in History: Dec. 23
Out of the past: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 23
Today in History: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Today in History: Dec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident
HistoryDec. 21
Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
HistoryDec. 21
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy