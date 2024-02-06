All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryDecember 24, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 24

On Dec. 24, significant historical events include the 1914 Christmas truce during WWI, the signing of the Treaty of Ghent in 1814, and the 1943 appointment of Eisenhower as Allied supreme commander.

In this photo taken from an image in the collection at In Flanders Fields Museum provided by the family of German soldier Kurt Zehmisch, a German World War I soldier of the 103rd Saxon Regiment wears the hat of a British soldier as he sits in a trench with other German soldiers in Warneton, Belgium, during December 1914. Soldiers who had been killing each other by the tens of thousands for months climbed out of their soggy trenches to seek a shred of humanity amid the horrors of World War I. Hands reached out across the divide and in Flanders Fields a century ago, a spontaneous Christmas truce ever so briefly lifted the human spirit.
In this photo taken from an image in the collection at In Flanders Fields Museum provided by the family of German soldier Kurt Zehmisch, a German World War I soldier of the 103rd Saxon Regiment wears the hat of a British soldier as he sits in a trench with other German soldiers in Warneton, Belgium, during December 1914. Soldiers who had been killing each other by the tens of thousands for months climbed out of their soggy trenches to seek a shred of humanity amid the horrors of World War I. Hands reached out across the divide and in Flanders Fields a century ago, a spontaneous Christmas truce ever so briefly lifted the human spirit. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 24, the 359th day of 2024. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.

Today in history:

On Dec. 24, 1914, during World War I, impromptu Christmas truces began to take hold along parts of the Western Front between British and German soldiers.

Also on this date:

In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.

In 1851, fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., destroying about 35,000 volumes (about two-thirds of the library’s collection).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Michigan.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.

In 2013, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to code-breaker Alan Turing, who was criminally convicted of homosexual behavior in the 1950s.

Today’s Birthdays: Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci is 84. Filmmaker Lee Daniels is 65. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright is 63. Singer Ricky Martin is 53. Author Stephenie Meyer is 51. TV host Ryan Seacrest is 50. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 33. NFL wide receiver Davante Adams is 32.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryDec. 24
Out of the past: Dec. 24
HistoryDec. 23
Today in History: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 23
HistoryDec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 22

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
Today in History: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Today in History: Dec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident
HistoryDec. 21
Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
HistoryDec. 21
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
Local History: The Regenhardts: Men of stature
HistoryDec. 21
Local History: The Regenhardts: Men of stature
From the Morgue: Short stories to (hopefully) entertain readers
HistoryDec. 21
From the Morgue: Short stories to (hopefully) entertain readers
Out of the past: Dec. 20
HistoryDec. 20
Out of the past: Dec. 20
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy