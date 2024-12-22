All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HistoryDecember 22, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, notable events include Bernhard Goetz's 1984 subway shooting in NYC, the 1894 conviction of Alfred Dreyfus, and the 2010 repeal of "don't ask, don't tell" by President Obama.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, part of a U.S. Army convoy to the front line stops for rest in a beautiful snow-covered valley in Belgium, Dec. 22, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. The men are reinforcements for units in the front lines holding back the German counter-thrust.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, part of a U.S. Army convoy to the front line stops for rest in a beautiful snow-covered valley in Belgium, Dec. 22, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. The men are reinforcements for units in the front lines holding back the German counter-thrust. AP Photo/U.S. Army Signal Corps

Today is Sunday, Dec. 22, the 357th day of 2024. There are nine days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 22, 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four young Black men on a Manhattan subway, alleging they were about to rob him. (Goetz was acquitted of attempted murder and assault charges but convicted on a weapons possession charge, ultimately serving eight months of a one-year sentence.)

Also on this date:

In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of antisemitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

In 1990, Lech Walesa took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president.

In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gay, lesbian and bisexual Americans to serve openly in the military for the first time in history, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 88. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 80. Broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer is 79. Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson is 73. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 64. Actor Ralph Fiennesis 62. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 54. Singer-actor Jordin Sparks is 35. Racing driver Josef Newgarden is 34. Rapper DaBaby is 33. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 31.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryDec. 22
Out of the past: Dec. 22
HistoryDec. 21
Today in History: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Out of the past: Dec. 21
HistoryDec. 21
Captured on Film: Flooded highway causes tanker accident

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
HistoryDec. 21
World/nation trivia: The week of Dec. 22-28
Local History: The Regenhardts: Men of stature
HistoryDec. 21
Local History: The Regenhardts: Men of stature
From the Morgue: Short stories to (hopefully) entertain readers
HistoryDec. 21
From the Morgue: Short stories to (hopefully) entertain readers
Out of the past: Dec. 20
HistoryDec. 20
Out of the past: Dec. 20
Today in History: Dec. 20
HistoryDec. 20
Today in History: Dec. 20
Today in History: Dec. 19
HistoryDec. 19
Today in History: Dec. 19
Out of the past: Dec. 19
HistoryDec. 18
Out of the past: Dec. 19
Today in History: Dec. 18
HistoryDec. 18
Today in History: Dec. 18
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy