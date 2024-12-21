Today in History: Dec. 21

Today is Saturday, Dec. 21, the 356th day of 2024. There are 10 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pan Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

Also on this date:

In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts, for the first time.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” when they captured Savannah, Georgia.