HistoryDecember 20, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 20

On Dec. 20th, key historical events include the 1803 Louisiana Purchase transfer, the 1946 premiere of "It's a Wonderful Life," and the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama. The U.S. Space Force was also established in 2019.

In this Aug. 31, 1989, file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to the press after a state council meeting at the presidential palace in Panama City, where the new president was announced.
In this Aug. 31, 1989, file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to the press after a state council meeting at the presidential palace in Panama City, where the new president was announced. AP Photo/Matias Recart, File

Today is Friday, Dec. 20, the 355th day of 2024. There are 11 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

Also on this date:

In 1946, the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered at the Globe Theater in New York City.

In 1986, three Black men were attacked by a group of white youths in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York, resulting in the death of one of the men, Michael Griffith.

In 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Doña Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.

In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.

In 2019, the United States Space Force was established when President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

Today’s Birthdays: Rock drummer Peter Criss (Kiss) is 79. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 78. Musician Alan Parsons is 76. Author Sandra Cisneros is 70. Actor Michael Badalucco is 70. Rock singer Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 58. Filmmaker Todd Phillips is 54. Actor Jonah Hill is 41. Soccer player Kylian Mbappé is 26.

Today in History
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

