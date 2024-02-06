Today in History: Dec. 20

Today is Friday, Dec. 20, the 355th day of 2024. There are 11 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

Also on this date:

In 1946, the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered at the Globe Theater in New York City.