December 1, 2024

Today in History: Dec. 1

On Dec. 1: Rosa Parks' 1955 arrest ignited the civil rights movement. The 1824 election moved to the House, leading to John Quincy Adams' presidency. Plus, key events from Cuba, Ukraine, and more.

In this Feb. 22, 1956, file photo, Rosa Parks is fingerprinted by police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955.
In this Feb. 22, 1956, file photo, Rosa Parks is fingerprinted by police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955. AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File

Today is Sunday, Dec. 1, the 336th day of 2024. There are 30 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a yearlong boycott of the buses and helped fuel the U.S. civil rights movement.

Also on this date:

In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives after none of the candidates (John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay) won more than 50% of the electoral vote. Despite Jackson winning the most electoral votes, Adams would ultimately win the presidency.

In 1965, the first “Freedom Flight” from Cuba to the United States landed in Miami. Over the ensuing eight years, the twice-daily flights allowed more than 250,000 Cuban refugees to migrate to the United States through a joint U.S.-Cuban agreement.

In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery for military service since World War II.

In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.

In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.

In 2017, retired general Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about reaching out to the Russians on Trump’s behalf. (Trump would later pardon Flynn.)

Today’s Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 85. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 80. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 79. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 72. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is 66. Model-actor Carol Alt is 64. Actor Jeremy Northam is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Walker is 58. Actor Néstor Carbonell is 57. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 54. Actor Riz Ahmed is 42. Singer-actor Janelle Monáe is 39. Actor Sarah Snook is 37. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 36.

Today in History
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

