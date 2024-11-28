All sections
November 28, 2024

Today in Historty: Nov. 28

Today marks the anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry's radio debut in 1925. Also, in history: Magellan reached the Pacific in 1520, and in 1943, Allied leaders met in Tehran. Notable birthdays include Berry Gordy Jr. and Jon Stewart.

Ernie Davis, halfback for Syracuse, holds the Heisman Trophy prior to official presentation to him in New York City, in this Dec. 6, 1961, file photo. He was the first Black college football player to win the Heisman.
Ernie Davis, halfback for Syracuse, holds the Heisman Trophy prior to official presentation to him in New York City, in this Dec. 6, 1961, file photo. He was the first Black college football player to win the Heisman.AP File Photo

Today is Thursday, Nov. 28, the 333rd day of 2024. There are 33 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving in the United States.

Today in history:

On Nov. 28, 1925, the Grand Ole Opry (known then as the WSM Barn Dance) debuted on radio station WSM in Nashville, Tennessee; it continues today as the longest-running radio broadcast in U.S. history.

Also on this date:

In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.

In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin met in Tehran for the first time to discuss Allied cooperation during World War II.

In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first Black college football player to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

In 2022, Payton Gendron, a white gunman who massacred 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges in an agreement that gave him life in prison without parole.

Today’s Birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 95. Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield is 82. Former “Late Show” band leader Paul Shaffer is 75. Actor Ed Harris is 74. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 73. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson is 72. Actor Judd Nelson is 65. Film director Alfonso Cuarón is 63. Rock drummer Matt Cameron is 62. Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart is 62. Actor Colman Domingo is 55. Musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 50. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 40. R&B singer Trey Songz is 40. Actor Karen Gillan is 37. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 31.

Today in History
