Spooky stories from our files

Halloween is coming up, so I thought I would mine the vertical file at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center and pull up a couple of local legends of the spooky variety.

The vertical file is a collection of mostly secondary resources, newspapers or pamphlets, with some maps and even a book of poetry by the late Myrtle Sheppard. But I do get asked about a couple of oft-repeated stories, so I thought I’d devote some space to fleshing out the bare bones.

The Hanging Tree

“Hey, how about that old hanging tree on the courthouse lawn?” I hate to kill a good story, but alas, it’s more likely that no one was ever hanged from that tree. It was on the northwest corner of the 1908 Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn (now being remodeled into office space for the county government – if you haven’t been by to see the new copper being added to the dome and cornices, it’s quite a sight), and the long branch parallel to the ground was not anywhere near high enough to have hanged anyone taller than about four feet. No, the county’s few executions by hanging were probably conducted at a gallows constructed for each circumstance.

The most recent execution by hanging in Cape Girardeau County was in 1899. John Headrick, hired hand of James Lail, was convicted of Lail’s murder and sentenced to death by hanging.

Lail is buried in Jackson City Cemetery, and a man named John Headrick (1868-1899) is buried at Old McKendree Cemetery.

The tree was removed in 2016 due to ill health.

Old Saint Francis Hospital