I conclude the series of articles on writing with hints on increasing interest by your readers and how to publish your writing. First, choose a snappy title. There are hundreds of “Descendants of …” titles. Consider this example: "One Wise Man: A Genealogy of Frederick Wise of Lincoln County, NC, and His Descendants". Your title might connect to the theme you have chosen for the history. Other ideas include selecting a place or migration, evoking a journey or using (heaven forbid!) a pun or idiom. If you want to evaluate a prospective title, use the headline analyzer at www.coschedule.com/headline-analyzer.

Include family stories where they fit in the outline and incorporate sources and notes later. If you find that you can talk through stories easier than you can write, record them and use an app to convert the recordings to text, then edit.

Do not focus on dry facts — this is a sure way for readers to stop reading. Rather, include details you can document, such as weather, images and items from other sources.

Vary the words you choose. Because a family history can be the same “skeleton” of details over and over, it is too easy to fall into the same writing form. Find alternative words using a thesaurus and make a conscious effort to find and change repetitive phrasing. Do not rely heavily on adjectives — strong nouns are better.

You should include items of interest, family photos being the most obvious. Photos of heirlooms and family artifacts are of great interest. Maps help with keeping up interest, as do royalty-free images from pages such as Unsplash, Pixabay, the Library of Congress or Wikimedia. One interesting detail to promote interest is incorporating family recipes — they do not have to die with you! Charts clarify relationships, break up text or promote comparisons across time and distance. A common one is a chart to trace a family through censuses.

Use divisions in the text. Because some readers read better when writing is in segments, this will promote interest. Breaks also include a table of contents, section breaks, subheadings, chapters and indexes. Always include an acknowledgments section in which you thank those who helped and a brief description of how.