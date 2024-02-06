At this point you have decided your family history research has gone far enough and then decided on the structure that works best for you and for your goals. There are several features of your writing that you should consider as you start and progress through your written family history.

First, your writing style depends on your goal and audience. Most often, you are sharing with family, and it is best to focus on some key or interesting ancestors for details. Most family members only look at your book if they can read it in one sitting or it is in sections that can be read quickly. People also appreciate stories about family that are in chronological order.

Many dislike writing because they think they are not particularly good at it. Fortunately, by using word processing software, there are multiple ways to “clean up” writing so it is technically correct and reads better. As you write, strive to use best writing practices. A useful (and concise) guide is “The Elements of Style”, by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White. Currently in its fourth edition, this small book is a readable, no-nonsense guide to the essentials of clear writing.

Use active voice throughout the family history. In active voice, the subject of the sentence is usually the person or thing performing the action and which can take a direct object. Using the alternative, passive voice, the subject undergoes the action of the verb. Most often in passive voice, a form of the verb “to be” precedes the verb. For example: “The Rev. Henckel baptized Wilhelm Schmidt” is active voice, while “Wilhelm Schmidt was baptized by the Rev. Henckel” is passive voice. A selection of text written in passive voice is less engaging to the reader than one written in active voice.

Another hint to better writing is to avoid excessive use of qualifiers (words like very, occasionally, never, somewhat). They add little to the writing — just state the case and avoid the empty qualifier. Focus on simple language — nouns and verbs. Excessive adjectives and adverbs have their place, but not in family history writing.