Most family historians hope to make their research and conclusions available to family or to other researchers. Unfortunately, too many fail to do this. The next several columns will help you start, assemble and write your family history and make it available.

There are good reasons to write a family history other than making it available. It is the best way to preserve your research. Few interested family members appreciate receiving a pile of files, especially if they are unorganized and lack context. Writing is the best way to organize what you have, even if you plan to pass your research along to a younger family member. Oftentimes, there are gaps in your research, and writing up the results is a terrific way to point toward further research to bridge these gaps.

So why do so many family genealogists fail to write a family history? The most common excuse is the fear of being incomplete. However, no family history is ever complete! Even the best researchers miss records, new records become available, insights may occur later, or a family member may fail to bring forth crucial information. You should write about what you have, pointing out gaps that future researchers may fill. Even the best researcher gets side-tracked and goes down a “rabbit hole”. I find myself doing this all the time, but one way to steer back to a writing goal is to decide to allow only an hour or a day to pursue any distraction.

All writers experience writer’s block. If you are “stuck”, then write about another topic or another aspect of the history. Coming back to the “block” later may help overcome it. I often hear good researchers say, “I’m not a good writer”. No one is a perfect writer – that is why we proofread, use spell checkers or grammar checkers, or have others read what we have written and make suggestions. Write it down and revise it later! Finally, all of us know researchers who we perceive as being better than us. This gives rise to “imposter syndrome”. That is, considering we cannot write our family history because we are not the best person to do it. If you get it done, you were the best person to write your family story.