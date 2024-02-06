Answering the question: 'Can a woman be president'

The world seems to be obsessed at the moment with the United States’ presidential election, pitting Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican Donald Trump.

As Harris served as vice president, I haven’t heard anyone voice the question: “Can a woman serve as president?”

But that question was very much an issue in 1949. In an article written by Hal Boyle of the Associated Press in November of that year, he noted, “The mere suggestion of an elected female boss in the White House has stirred a lot of anguished male yawping, but a ‘Madam President’ is as inevitable for the United States as the return of short skirts.”

He continued, “A recent Gallop poll showed public sentiment has changed sharply on the question. It found 48% of the voters were willing to support a qualified lady presidential candidate, whereas in 1937 only 33% would pledge themselves to such a precedent-shattering step.”

Boyle ended his article with remarks from the first woman elected to both houses of Congress: “Sen. Margaret Chase Smith of Maine has predicted the Republicans will win in 1952 if they name a woman on the ticket.” They didn't, but Dwight Eisenhower still managed an impressive win over Adlai Stevenson.

The Southeast Missourian did an unscientific poll on the question of a female president, apparently prompted by earlier statements made by Sen. Smith. Some of the reasons voiced by those polled are quite interesting.

Published Sept. 29, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Should woman be president?

Girardeans air views on old controversy

Recently the old controversy as to whether a woman should be permitted to serve as president of the United States has been revived with Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, a Republican of Maine, being responsible for the new outbreak. She started the thing by saying that the party which nominated a woman for president or vice president would win in 1952.

A Missourian reporter (female) started out to find what Cape Girardeau citizens think about the whole question, and the answers she got to the question, “Should a woman be president of the United States” are given:

Mrs. Ruby Haney, 20 S. Pacific – “No! A woman couldn’t stand up under the physical strain required by the position. However, I do think that a woman would be more apt to keep the country out of war.”

Charles Zimmerman, 319 N. Main – “Yes! I see no objection to a woman being president. Since she has the privilege of voting, she should also have the privilege of holding this office. After all, women are in county, state and national political positions – why couldn’t they be president?”

Glenn Langston, 1812 Woodlawn – “Yes. I don’t see why she couldn’t be president. A woman has a hand in everything else these days, and if she’s smart enough to get elected, she’ll be smart enough to handle the office.”

Bert W. Upchurch, Cape Rock Drive – “Definitely not! Politics is too crooked and too nasty. It just doesn’t go with a woman’s complex.”

Mrs. Charles Adkins, 1217 Jefferson – “Yes, why not? If she’s smart enough and crooked enough?”