HistoryOctober 31, 2024

Photo Gallery: More photos from past Cape Comic Con; This year's cosplay contest is Saturday at 4 p.m.

Photographer Todd Davis did portraits of previous Cape Comic Con attendees. Here were some of his favorites. This year's event takes place Nov. 1-3 at the Show Me Center.

story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
story image illustation
Todd Davis ~ special to rustmedia
In 2015, working with Cape Comic Con and Marvel Comics, rustmedia commissioned a collector's edition of the Avengers with Cape Girardeau and the Bill Emerson bridge featured on the cover. Copies of the comic book are now highly sought in the region.
In 2015, working with Cape Comic Con and Marvel Comics, rustmedia commissioned a collector's edition of the Avengers with Cape Girardeau and the Bill Emerson bridge featured on the cover. Copies of the comic book are now highly sought in the region.

For more photos from past Cape Comic Cons, click here.

In 2015, Todd Davis, working with the Southeast Missourian and its sister company rustmedia, invited Cape Girardeau Comic Con attendees for portraits. Some of his favorites are posted here.

This year's event, which takes place at the Show Me Center, will run 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1; the second day will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and the final day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The cosplay contest will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the panel room.

The entry fee for the contest is $5, and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12 and younger category has no special requirements; the 13 and older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Those who do not meet these requirements will not be eligible for prizes. There also will be free professional cosplay photo ops throughout the weekend separated by fandom groups.

For more details on this year's event, visit Cape Comic Con 2024 promises a weekend of cosplay, panels and celebrity guests.

For more photos from past Cape Comic Cons, click here.

