The cosplay contest will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the panel room.

The entry fee for the contest is $5, and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12 and younger category has no special requirements; the 13 and older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Those who do not meet these requirements will not be eligible for prizes. There also will be free professional cosplay photo ops throughout the weekend separated by fandom groups.

