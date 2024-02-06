All sections
HistoryFebruary 10, 2025

Patricia Wicks

Patricia "Patti" Wicks, cherished wife, mother and community member, passed away at 69 in Cape Girardeau. Known for her warmth and generosity, her legacy will live on in the hearts of loved ones.

Patricia Wicks
Patricia Wicks

Patricia “Patti” Wicks, 69, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her family in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Sept. 26, 1955, in Chicago.

Patti was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many with her warmth, generosity and unwavering love for her family and friends. She had a gift for making people feel welcome and was known for her quick wit, strength and gentle spirit.

Patti shared nearly 50 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Marc Wicks. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter and cherished memories. She was a loving mother to her sons, Joshua and Jason Wicks, and a proud mother-in-law to Jill Wicks. Her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Caden and Zoey Wicks, who brought endless happiness to her life.

She is also survived by her loving siblings, Mike Roche of Evanston, Illinois; Meg Rist of San Diego; Katie Siegel of Glenview, Illinois; and Jim Roche of Chicago.

She was a dedicated worker and spent many years employed at LDD and Big River Telephone. Beyond her career, Patti was an active member of her community and a secretary at Elks Lodge No. 639, where she formed many lasting friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Pat Roche and Geraldine Grace of Chicago, as well as her siblings, Tom Roche of Ventura, California, and John Roche of San Diego.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patti’s honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Patti’s legacy of love, kindness and unwavering devotion to her family and community will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The cremation of Patricia “Patti” Wicks will be personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

