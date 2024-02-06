Patricia Wicks

Patricia “Patti” Wicks, 69, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her family in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Sept. 26, 1955, in Chicago.

Patti was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many with her warmth, generosity and unwavering love for her family and friends. She had a gift for making people feel welcome and was known for her quick wit, strength and gentle spirit.

Patti shared nearly 50 beautiful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Marc Wicks. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter and cherished memories. She was a loving mother to her sons, Joshua and Jason Wicks, and a proud mother-in-law to Jill Wicks. Her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Caden and Zoey Wicks, who brought endless happiness to her life.

She is also survived by her loving siblings, Mike Roche of Evanston, Illinois; Meg Rist of San Diego; Katie Siegel of Glenview, Illinois; and Jim Roche of Chicago.

She was a dedicated worker and spent many years employed at LDD and Big River Telephone. Beyond her career, Patti was an active member of her community and a secretary at Elks Lodge No. 639, where she formed many lasting friendships.