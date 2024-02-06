Out of the past: Sept. 30

1999

Weed and Seed will regain its funding in Southeast Missouri now that a new executive director has been hired; Lisa Lane of Sikeston was selected Wednesday to head the regional effort; the program saw its $750,000 funding revoked earlier this year because it had no executive director and had unauthorized budget adjustments, inappropriate expenditures and insufficient details about community projects.

Guy and Claudine Pinckley of Allardt, Tennessee, have been chosen as the 1999 “Friends of the University” by the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation; the award will be presented the couple Oct. 9 at the annual Copper Dome breakfast in the Student Recreation Center.

1974

Petitions calling for a vote on establishment of a county health unit are presented to the Cape Girardeau County Court by members of the County Health Advisory Council; the proposal, which will face county voters in the Nov. 5 general election, calls for a 10-cent tax per $100 of assessed valuation; the tax would finance the long-proposed health unit.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department begins its transition from old to new as Chief Irvin E. Beard leaves the position he has held the last 10 years; effective at midnight, Lt. William W. Stover, chief of detectives, will take over as interim chief; he will be followed Nov. 16 by Lt. Donald R. Roberts, head of the traffic division, who will remain interim chief until Jan. 1, when Col. Henry H. Greece assumes his new duties as permanent police chief.