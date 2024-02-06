Out of the past: Sept. 29

1949

Professor H.O. Grauel, head of the Department of English at State College, is installed at St. Louis by President Harry Truman as Grand Pursuivant of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Missouri, an office that will ultimately lead to the highest honor in state Masonry – grand master, a position once held by the president; the ceremony is held in the morning in the Scottish Rite Cathedral and is the highlight of the annual meeting of the Missouri Grand Lodge.

Services to their country by veterans of all wars are commemorated in the evening at Capaha Park by the Lloyd Dale Clippard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which marks the 50th anniversary of the national organization with a memorial service; guest speaker at the event is the state commander of the VFW, Eugene Wilder of Ste. Genevieve.

1924

The Missouri Pacific Service Commission is advised of the suspension of switching service by the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway at its yards here; A.R. Zoelsmann, head of the traffic bureau for the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, notifies the commission of the curtailment of service and asks that some action be taken for shippers whose plants depend on the railroad for switching service; a federal government inspector last week ordered the lone engine of the railroad out of service because of a defect, and the road was forced to discontinue its steam service in the yards here until repairs can be made, or other action is taken.

The Bank of Illmo, successor to the First State Bank, which closed its doors Aug. 26, opens for business; officers announce that the new institution will assume the liability of the old bank in meeting payments to depositors.

Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a weekend column called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper.